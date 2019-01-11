Infighting clouds Sundargarh BJP as elections approach

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With General Elections drawing near, the going doesn’t seem smooth for Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram and the BJP in the region that is considered to be a stronghold of the party.

If former Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray’s departure from the party was not enough, growing infighting in the BJP’s Panposh organisational district is giving out ominous signals in the run up to the polls. It is feared that the party would see a vertical split over distribution of tickets in Rourkela and RN Pali Assembly constituencies.

Along with Dilip Ray all his close aides left the BJP except for the present Panposh unit president Jagabandhu Behera and Nihar Ray, who is the party’s State Executive Council member.

Infighting in the party came to fore recently when Behera ‘unilaterally’ removed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president of Panposh unit, Debendra Birganthia. Behera replaced him with his trusted man, Ankush Verma but this did not go down well with the party leaders.

Odisha unit BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati, State Executive Council member Pramila Das and former RN Pali MLA Shankar Oram lashed out at Behera four days back and questioned his authority in removing the BJYM president without approval of the State leadership. They termed the decision as illegal.

In fact, the Panposh unit has been riddled with organisational issues from 2014. Party insiders said Dilip Ray was running a parallel organisation with his followers, ignoring senior leadership. After Dilip, both Behera and Nihar, who had joined BJP before 2014 elections, are trying to hijack the district unit for their own benefit, they alleged.

Meanwhile, Debendra claimed that he continues to be BJYM president. He reconstituted the local BJYM unit on Wednesday and welcomed new office bearers. On Thursday, Behera and Nihar addressed mediapersons opposing hike in holding tax by Rourkela Municipal Corporation. No senior BJP leader was present at the press meet. Dhiren said the BJYM issue has been apprised to the State leadership. He, however, refuted that there is any infighting within the party.

Political observers said the BJP seems to be walking a tightrope with Nihar and Dhiren eyeing the Rourkela Assembly seat. While Behera might be repeated for the RN Pali seat, senior party workers are insisting on Durga Tanti.

Given the bitterness, candidatures of Nihar and Behera would not be tolerated by the other camps and this would erode into the winning prospects of Oram, they added.