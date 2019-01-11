Home States Odisha

Infighting clouds Sundargarh BJP as elections approach

If former Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray’s departure from the party was not enough, growing infighting in the BJP’s Panposh organisational district is giving out ominous signals in the run up to the polls.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With General Elections drawing near, the going doesn’t seem smooth for Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram and the BJP in the region that is considered to be a stronghold of the party.

If former Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray’s departure from the party was not enough, growing infighting in the BJP’s Panposh organisational district is giving out ominous signals in the run up to the polls.  It is feared that the party would see a vertical split over distribution of tickets in Rourkela and RN Pali Assembly constituencies.

Along with Dilip Ray all his close aides left the BJP except for the present Panposh unit president Jagabandhu Behera and Nihar Ray, who is the party’s State Executive Council member.
Infighting in the party came to fore recently when Behera ‘unilaterally’ removed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president of Panposh unit, Debendra Birganthia. Behera replaced him with his trusted man, Ankush Verma but this did not go down well with the party leaders.

Odisha unit BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati, State Executive Council member Pramila Das and former RN Pali MLA Shankar Oram lashed out at Behera four days back and questioned his authority in removing the BJYM president without approval of the State leadership. They termed the decision as illegal.

In fact, the Panposh unit has been riddled with organisational issues from 2014. Party insiders said Dilip Ray was running a  parallel organisation with his followers, ignoring senior leadership. After Dilip, both Behera and Nihar, who had joined BJP before 2014 elections, are trying to hijack the district unit for their own benefit, they alleged.

Meanwhile, Debendra claimed that he continues to be BJYM president. He  reconstituted the local BJYM unit on Wednesday and welcomed new office bearers. On Thursday, Behera and Nihar addressed mediapersons opposing hike in holding tax by Rourkela Municipal Corporation. No senior BJP leader was present at the press meet. Dhiren said the BJYM issue has been apprised to the State leadership. He, however, refuted that there is any infighting within the party.

Political observers said the BJP seems to be walking a tightrope with Nihar and Dhiren eyeing the Rourkela Assembly seat. While Behera might be repeated for the RN Pali seat, senior party workers are insisting on Durga Tanti. 

Given the bitterness, candidatures of Nihar and Behera would not be tolerated by the other camps and this would erode into the winning prospects of Oram, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp