KALIA Scheme: Photocopies of Green Form will be accepted, says government

The government has urged the farmers to drop the filled up forms only in the Green Boxes at the Gram Panchayat office.

Farmers

Image of farmers used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Online Desk

Don't pay anything to any middlemen to get the Green Forms in order to apply for KALIA Scheme (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation), Odisha government has urged the farmers of the state.

If faced any difficulty in getting the Green Forms, farmers can use photocopies of the Green Forms from the advertisement published in local newspapers, the government said, adding the farmers can also download and print the Green Forms from the website of KALIA Scheme (www.kalia.co.in).

The government has urged the farmers to drop the filled up forms only in the Green Boxes at the Gram Panchayat office.

Recently, there was report of nonavailability of ‘green’ and ‘red’ forms for inclusion and deletion of names in the KALIA scheme in Jagatsinghpur district. This had angered farmers across the district.

The KALIA scheme which would benefit about 92% of the farmers in the State. The government has earmarked Rs 10,180 Crore for KALIA in 3 years. The scheme will provide financial, livelihood, cultivation support along with insurance support to small, marginal and the landless farmers.

