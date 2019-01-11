Kansa rule begins at ‘Mathura’ today   

Home States Odisha

The stage is set for the 70th edition of world famous Dhanu Yatra that begins on Friday.

The ‘durbar’ of Kansa being set up at Bargarh on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The stage is set for the 70th edition of world famous Dhanu Yatra that begins on Friday.
Considered the largest open air theatre of the world, spread over five sq km, the festival sees the whole of Bargarh town turn into Mathura, the kingdom of Kansa. Ambapali, situated across river Jeera converts into Gopapur while river Jeera transforms into Yamuna during the festival.

With the central theme of the 11-day long yatra based on ‘Krishna Leela’ and ‘Mathura Vijay’, the enactment of day one will begin with Kansa’s accession to throne followed by wedding of King Kansa’s sister Devaki with Basudev. It will conclude with ‘Kansa Badha’ at the hands of his nephew Lord Krishna on the day of Pausa Purnima on January 21.

This year, Bhubaneswar Pradhan will play the role of King Kansa while Ayush Birtia and Ashutosh Birtia will essay the roles of Lord Krishna and Balaram respectively. 

Convener of Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Samiti, Sureswar Satpathy said all preparations have been done for Dhanu Yatra. At least 70 artistes will don various roles during the yatra at Bargarh while 40 artistes will perform their parts at Ambapali. Another 3,000 artistes of 130 cultural troupes from across the country will perform at the Raj Durbar and Ranga Mahal during the festival, he added.

