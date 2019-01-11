Home States Odisha

Keep PSU staff out of KALIA list, Collectors told

As per the guidelines, Government and PSU employees, retired persons, income tax payees and farmers with big patches of land holding are not eligible to avail benefits under the scheme.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to implement its ambitious Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme in a more transparent way, the State Government has asked district collectors to obtain the list of employees working in State and Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
As per the guidelines, Government and PSU employees, retired persons, income tax payees and farmers with big patches of land holding are not eligible to avail benefits under the scheme.

A senior official said collectors have been intimated to inform PSUs and Central Government offices in their jurisdiction for exclusion of names of employees from the draft farmers’ list. “All districts have been supplied with the standard operating procedure and instructed to submit daily status report. In case of urgency, photocopies of green form for inclusion of names and red form for exclusion of names can be utilised,”  he said.

The list of beneficiaries in first phase under the scheme is available at 6,799 gram panchayats across the State. Farmers not listed can fill the green form and drop it in green box available at respective panchayat office by January 15.

The exclusion of farmers having big land holdings will be made from Paddy Procurement     Automation System (P-PAS) data basing on the land ownership while the landless farmers will be considered in the third phase.

Farmers have been urged to submit the duly filled green form and ensure that their bank details are correct. The first draft beneficiary list will be finalised after sanitising through red forms, suo motu deletion, income tax exclusion, P-PAS and NFSA data.

The second draft beneficiary list will, however, be prepared from the red forms by sanitising the data through Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) besides the income tax exclusion, P-PAS and NFSA data.

It has been decided that SBI will be provided `5 lakh for all transactions upto March. The Government has also de       cided to spend around `17 crore for the first round of PEETHA - aimed at creating awareness on the scheme. While `6 crore will be provided to Cooperation Department, `7 crore will be given to Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production towards administrative charges.  

A State-wide Krushak Sampark Abhiyan has been launched by Cooperation Department to reach out to all eligible farmers. On an average, one lakh green forms a day are being received from each district and focus is on ensuring that one from each farmer family avails the benefit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp