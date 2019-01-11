Lovers end life over family opposition 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two young lovers allegedly committed suicide in Nabarangpur district as their families were opposed to their relationship.

Their bodies were found hanging from a tree at Gimidara village of the district on Thursday.

The deceased are 21-year-old youth Banbasi Dandsena and his cousin, 19-year-old Swati Paiko. They were in a relationship for the last few years and wanted to marry. However, they were opposed by their families. There was also disturbance between both the families over the issue. With no other way out, they decided to end their lives by hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village.

Villagers saw the bodies and informed Papadahandi Police. ASP, S Mohanty said prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide. He did not link the deaths to honour killing. Father of Banbasi, Lalit Dandasena, said he had never expected his son to take such drastic step.