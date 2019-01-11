Home States Odisha

Markets eat up road space in Silk City

Encroachment of roads by makeshift shops and unauthorised parking have compounded the traffic woes of residents of Silk City.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic jams are a regular feature in Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Encroachment of roads by makeshift shops and unauthorised parking have compounded the traffic woes of residents of Silk City. While the menace has assumed alarming proportions by causing massive traffic jams at regular intervals, the authorities concerned remain indifferent to the situation.

Unauthorised shops mostly dot narrow roads that emerge from the arterial stretches. These illegal structures encroach roads which often lead to traffic snarls and accidents. The stretches from Town Hall to Khallikote University Chowk, Annapurna Chowk, SNT Road, Sana Bazaar to Bada Bazaar Road and Tata Benz to Kamapalli Chowk are crowded with vendors and hawkers who are a huge hit among shoppers. 

These markets, which have been operating for years, are popular shopping destination for people from neighbouring areas. Every day, both sides of these roads come alive just before office hours and the rush continues till 10 pm in the night. However, the markets eat up road space making it difficult to commute on these stretches. Parking of vehicles by shoppers also worsens the traffic situation. Residents complained that while the problem has been persisting since long, the authorities are yet to come up with any solution. It is a nightmare for office-goers and students to commute on these roads.The administration should do something to ease traffic congestion soon, they said.

Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and traffic police claim that encroachments on roads are removed regularly. However, the encroachers get back into business hardly a couple of hours after the eviction drives.

Last year, BeMC declared the 1-km stretch from Kamapalli railway overbridge to Tata Benz Chowk as a ‘No Parking Zone’ to tackle traffic congestion. However, illegal parking in front of shops continues to derail traffic on the two-lane road, considered one of the busiest in the city.

The demolished old fish market at Kamapalli was converted into a parking place. Shoppers and vendors used the parking place for a couple of days before going back to their old ways due to lack of regular enforcement by traffic police.

On Thursday, traffic on Town Hall-Khallikote College Road came to a grinding halt due to unauthorised parking. Though the congestion was cleared after much efforts by the traffic police, the unauthorised parking still continued. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp