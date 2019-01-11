Home States Odisha

Move to bifurcate Bhubaneswar UPD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) is likely to be bifurcated in view of rapid expansion of the Capital necessitating enhanced policing standards.

Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma said, “For enhancing the policing standards further in Bhubaneswar, there is a need to appoint another territorial DCP. At present there is only one territorial DCP in the Capital and we are mulling to divide the City into two UPDs.” Speaking during the 11th Raising Day ceremony of Commissionerate Police here on Thursday, the DGP said, Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty is preparing the proposal for bifurcation, which will be sent to State Government for approval. “The proposal will be drafted soon and submitted to the Government,” the DGP told The Express.

Commissionerate Police has one territorial DCP each in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The police are of the opinion that another territorial DCP in the Capital will lead to robust investigation and more effective maintenance of law and order situation here.

There are seven DCPs, including two territorial DCPs, under the Commissionerate Police as of now. Police sources said if the proposal is approved by the Government, a new territorial DCP office will also be set up in the City along with appointment of required support staff.

Besides establishing another urban police district, police are also planning to set up some new police stations in the Capital for reducing workload on the existing police stations whose jurisdiction is spread across several kilometers.

“Khandagiri police station’s jurisdiction is spread across several kilometers. The plan is to set-up another police station for relaxing the police station’s jurisdiction, which would lead to better policing,” a police officer said.

Last year, Airport police station was inaugurated. The areas under Airport police station were earlier under the jurisdiction of Airfield police station.

Comments

