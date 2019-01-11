Home States Odisha

NCP backs CM for women Bill

Congratulating Naveen for the initiative, Pawar, in a letter, assured that his party will support the resolution as and when it is taken up in Parliament.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar has extended support to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s campaign for 33 reservation of seats for women in Parliament and State legislatures.

Congratulating Naveen for the initiative, Pawar, in a letter, assured that his party will support the resolution as and when it is taken up in Parliament. The Chief Minister also thanked Pawar for extending his support to the cause. “Thank you @PawarSpeaks ji for strengthening our resolve to seek 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislatures. Glad to know you introduced a similar legislation in Maharashtra as CM in 1991, providing 33% seat reservation to women in all local bodies,” Naveen said in a tweet.

Stating that during his fourth term as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 1991, a legislation was brought to pave the way for women empowerment, Pawar said the Bill provided for 33 per cent reservation for women in all elected local-government bodies such as Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, Zilla Parishads, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations.

Pawar said Maharashtra Assembly unanimously approved 50 per cent reservation for women in all local bodies, including Panchayat Samitis, Zilla Parishads and Municipal Corporations in the State. “Our party from its very inception has believed in empowering women by giving them fair reservation in legislative decision making,” he said.

A BJD delegation, led by School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra, and party leader Arup Patnaik had met Pawar at his residence in Pune on December 15 and handed over the letter written by Odisha Chief Minster seeking his support to the proposal. Naveen had also received a letter of support from Punjab Chief Minister on December 22, praising his initiative.

Besides requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 to take necessary steps for passing the Bill in this regard in Parliament, Naveen had also written to CMs of all States and Union Territories in this regard on December 6.

BJD team meets Gowda 

A BJD delegation, comprising MPs Nagendra Pradhan and Rabindra Kumar Jena, met former Prime Minister and president of JD (S) HD Deve Gowda on Thursday. They handed over the letter of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking Gowda’s support for 33 pc reservation of seats for women in Parliament and state Assemblies. Gowda praised the initiative launched by Naveen and hoped it will be a success. BJD delegations are meeting presidents of 22 national and regional political parties to seek support for reservation of women.

