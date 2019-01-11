Odisha seeks Centre's early decision on permanent HC benches

By IANS

BHUBANESHWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday requested the Central government to take an early decision on the establishment of permanent benches of the High Court in western and southern Odisha.

In a letter to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Chief Minister said the people of these areas are persistently agitating for permanent benches of Orissa High Court.

"There is overwhelming public demand for the establishment of permanent High Court Benches in both western and southern Odisha and the people of these areas are persistently agitating for the same," said Patnaik.

He said the agitations have often affected the functioning of courts and other government offices in these regions.

"While the state government is aware of various decisions of the Supreme Court as well as the recommendation of the Justice Jaswant Singh Commission for establishment of the bench of a High Court away from its principal seat, it is also a fact that the government of India has the authority to decide about the creation of a separate bench(es) of the High Court other than the principal seat," said the Chief Minister.

"In order to facilitate the government of India to take an early decision on this pressing issue, I would like to reaffirm the commitment of the state government that we will provide all required resources for the establishment of High Court Benches in these areas," he added.