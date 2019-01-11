Home States Odisha

Odisha seeks Centre's early decision on permanent HC benches

'There is overwhelming public demand for establishment of permanent HC Benches in Odisha and the people are persistently agitating for the same,' said Patnaik.

Published: 11th January 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By IANS

BHUBANESHWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday requested the Central government to take an early decision on the establishment of permanent benches of the High Court in western and southern Odisha.

In a letter to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Chief Minister said the people of these areas are persistently agitating for permanent benches of Orissa High Court.

"There is overwhelming public demand for the establishment of permanent High Court Benches in both western and southern Odisha and the people of these areas are persistently agitating for the same," said Patnaik.

He said the agitations have often affected the functioning of courts and other government offices in these regions.

"While the state government is aware of various decisions of the Supreme Court as well as the recommendation of the Justice Jaswant Singh Commission for establishment of the bench of a High Court away from its principal seat, it is also a fact that the government of India has the authority to decide about the creation of a separate bench(es) of the High Court other than the principal seat," said the Chief Minister.

"In order to facilitate the government of India to take an early decision on this pressing issue, I would like to reaffirm the commitment of the state government that we will provide all required resources for the establishment of High Court Benches in these areas," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Centre High court bench Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp