OMSA demands DPC meet on time

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) has urged the State Government to conduct Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting this month to fill up promotional vacant posts for smooth functioning of health institutions in Odisha.

President of OMSA Dr Nirakara Bhatta said of 3,022 posts of Selection Grade (Additional Director, Level-I), Selection Grade (AD-II), Joint Director and Group-A (SB), 1,416 are lying vacant.

While highest 1,030 of sanctioned 1,708 posts of Group-A (SB) have not been filled up since long, 237 posts of Joint Director and 136 posts of Selection Grade (AD-II) of 658 and 238 posts respectively are vacant.

“The Government is well aware that many senior doctors of several grades of medical officers are on the verge of retirement. They will be deprived of getting their due promotion unless the DPC is conducted on time and sustain cumulative loss even after retirement,” Dr Bhatta pointed out.