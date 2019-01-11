Home States Odisha

Odisha: Over Rs 6,000 crore in District Mineral Foundation kitty, only Rs 1,100 crore utilised

Even as the State has the highest collection of funds under District Mineral Foundation (DMF), it is seriously lagging in timely implementation of the projects.

Published: 11th January 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:51 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State has the highest collection of funds under District Mineral Foundation (DMF), it is seriously lagging in timely implementation of the projects.
While major mineral bearing districts have taken up 11,434 projects estimated at Rs 6438.23 crore by end of December, 2018, fund utilisation is around Rs 1,100 crore. This is despite State Government’s instruction to districts to prepare shelf of projects in advance and timely utilisation of funds sanctioned by Board of Trustees of the DMF.

A review on the progress of implementation of sanctioned projects by Chief Secretary A P Padhi revealed a majority of the projects taken up by the districts have remained incomplete.
Since departments concerned are providing technical assistance to the districts in project implementation, Padhi directed them to keep a tab on the projects to augment the outcomes.
Of the total sanctioned projects, 9044 are in high priority sectors like drinking water, education, environment preservation, pollution control, health and sanitation, skill development and livelihood activities. The balance 2,378 projects are in other sectors like development of physical infrastructure, irrigation, watershed, energy and afforestation. 

The physical progress of projects are very slow due to lack of manpower and monitoring at the district level, informed sources said adding site selection and land acquisition are the other nagging problems.
Sources said the DMFs have sanctioned 9330 projects worth Rs 5,600 crore by October, 2018. Though Rs 4,480 crore were allocated, fund utilisation was Rs 885.36 crore.

District-wise review of the programmes stated that Angul, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Rayagada are the top eight districts in the matters of DMF collection and allocation. Out of total sanctioned projects, the 8 districts have 11,254 projects in hand. Angul district has taken up 2214 projects followed by Jajpur 1875, Jharsuguda 508, Keonjhar 771, Sundargarh 4631, Koraput 801, Mayurbhanj 77 and Rayagada 377 projects.

Odisha was the third State after Goa and Andhra Pradesh to set up DMF in 2015 after the amendment of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The objective of DMF is to work for the benefit of persons and areas affected by mining-related operations.
Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy asked the departments to provide necessary  assistance to the districts for early completion of the projects.

District Mineral Foundation

