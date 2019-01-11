Home States Odisha

PM Narendra Modi to be first VVIP to land at VSS airport

As per Modi’s tentative tour programme, his third visit to the State within three weeks, he will reach Jharsuguda airport and proceed to Balangir in a helicopter. 

Published: 11th January 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly four months after dedicating to the nation the newly-constructed airport at Jharsuguda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first VVIP to land there on January 15.
As per Modi’s tentative tour programme, his third visit to the State within three weeks, he will reach Jharsuguda airport and proceed to Balangir in a helicopter. 

The Prime Minister is slated to lay foundation stones of several projects at Balangir and address a public meeting before leaving for Trivandrum at 3.45 pm.

The VSS Airport, named after eminent freedom fighter Vir Surendra Sai following a request from the State Government, has been forced to shut down after arbitrary suspension of flights from October 7 by Air Odisha. Air Odisha is the only operator which was awarded the contract for commercial flight operation under UDAN scheme. The last commercial flight operated from the airport was on October 6. Since then, only chartered flights have been using the facility.

Modi had visited the State on December 24 to inaugurate a new campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar at Aragul besides launching a slew of projects worth over `14,500 crore. He also visited Baripada where he unveiled projects worth over `4,500 crore on January 5.

The BJP president Amit Shah is also slated to visit the State on January 18 to meet booth-level workers near Nischintakoili in Cuttack district. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Jharsuguda Jharsuguda airport VSS airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp