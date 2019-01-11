PM Narendra Modi to be first VVIP to land at VSS airport

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly four months after dedicating to the nation the newly-constructed airport at Jharsuguda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first VVIP to land there on January 15.

As per Modi’s tentative tour programme, his third visit to the State within three weeks, he will reach Jharsuguda airport and proceed to Balangir in a helicopter.

The Prime Minister is slated to lay foundation stones of several projects at Balangir and address a public meeting before leaving for Trivandrum at 3.45 pm.

The VSS Airport, named after eminent freedom fighter Vir Surendra Sai following a request from the State Government, has been forced to shut down after arbitrary suspension of flights from October 7 by Air Odisha. Air Odisha is the only operator which was awarded the contract for commercial flight operation under UDAN scheme. The last commercial flight operated from the airport was on October 6. Since then, only chartered flights have been using the facility.

Modi had visited the State on December 24 to inaugurate a new campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar at Aragul besides launching a slew of projects worth over `14,500 crore. He also visited Baripada where he unveiled projects worth over `4,500 crore on January 5.

The BJP president Amit Shah is also slated to visit the State on January 18 to meet booth-level workers near Nischintakoili in Cuttack district.