Prof Carlton meets Health Secretary over DAMaN

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prof Jane Carlton of New York University called upon Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda at the Secretariat here on Thursday. She discussed on malaria eradication programme and other strategic interventions which led to drastically reduction of malaria cases in the State.

Prof Carlton evinced interest on future collaboration with Odisha Government for an international research project to understand the malaria eradication measures initiated by the State.

Odisha’s own malaria control scheme Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran (DAMaN) in inaccessible areas led by Comprehensive Case Management Programme (CCMP) has resulted in 84 per cent decline in malaria cases in the State.

“Reduction of more than 80 per cent malaria cases in one year is a significant achievement and can be a matter for research. We would like to study the measures and module,” she said.

Dr Meherda gave his nod for the project, but clarified that it can be taken up after getting approval from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Among others, Dr Sanjib Mohanty and Dr Praveen Sahu of Centre for the Study of Complex Malaria in India and Dr Madan Mohan Pradhan were present during the discussion.