Abbott aid for malaria elimination in Odisha

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena hoped the collaboration will advance State Government's efforts towards ending malaria by 2030.

BHUBANESWAR: Multinational pharma company Abbott on Friday announced a partnership with Odisha Government and Malaria No More for providing technology, expertise and funding support to strengthen malaria elimination efforts in the State.

The company said it will supply 10 lakh rapid diagnostic test kits free of cost for enhancing malaria detection and surveillance systems. It will impart training to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) for conducting the rapid tests as well as life-saving interventions in malaria prevalent and hard-to-reach areas.

President (Asia Pacific) of Abbott Sanjeev Johar said funding support of nearly ` six crore will be provided to Malaria No More in next three years to back its work with the State Government for charting a comprehensive malaria elimination strategy.

“We have taken Odisha, which has achieved significant reduction in malaria cases in the last one year, as a pilot state. Once the comprehensive strategy is formulated, it can be used as a model for other states to follow,” he said.

Acting Country Director of Malaria No More, India, Pratik Kumar said eliminating malaria will require more robust and accurate data, and the tests can provide baseline information for malaria surveillance system.”We will provide technical assistance to the Vector Borne Disease Control Programme and support overall strategy development to increase the impact of Odisha’s success model,” he stated. 

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena hoped the collaboration will advance State Government’s efforts towards ending malaria by 2030.

