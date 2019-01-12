Carcass of 30-ft Baleen whale washes ashore

Home States Odisha

The carcass of 30-foot Baleen whale was washed ashore on Bausagada river mouth at Ahirajpur village within Gahiramatha marine sanctuary in the district on Friday. 

Carcass of the whale lying on Bausagada river mouth at Ahirajpur village | Express

By Express News Service

The carcass of the endangered mammal was replete with injury marks. “The whale was perhaps hit by some ship in the deep sea and after its death, the body was washed ashore. It is believed to belong to Naleen whale family,” said Forest Range Officer of the marine sanctuary Sriramapada Arabinda Mishra.
Curious villagers, including some fishermen, thronged the river mouth to witness the giant whale. The  forest officials were apprised about the dead whale.

The site where the whale had washed up is near Gahiramatha marine sanctuary.

