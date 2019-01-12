CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Ama Ghare LED’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the ‘Ama Ghare LED’ (LED bulbs in our houses) scheme which will benefit about 95 lakh families in the State. Each beneficiary family will get four LED bulbs free of cost under the scheme.

Launching the scheme during the ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash’ programme, the Chief Minister said the LED bulbs (9-watt each) will be distributed to the beneficiaries registered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS). Distribution of the bulbs will be started at the PEETHA (Peoples Empowerment – Enabling Transparency and Accountability of Odisha Initiatives) schemes on January 15. Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) will be implementing the scheme and the bulbs will be distributed through camps and PDS outlets across the State.

The beneficiaries will have to produce their bio-metric authentication to avail benefits under the scheme. Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma said people in rural areas use incandescent or CFL bulbs due to non-availability of quality LED bulbs at a reasonable price, and as a result, are forced to pay higher electricity bills. With introduction of the scheme, electricity bills of the beneficiaries will go down.

Energy Minister Sushant Singh said the LED project will help curb high-watt consumption. Odisha requires about 3.8 crore LED bulbs for the purpose.