CM unlikely to attend PM’s meet

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is unlikely to attend the official meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Balangir on January 15 as he is scheduled to inaugurate the Krushi Odisha-2019 here on the same day.

The four-day international seminar on agriculture is being organised by the Odisha Government. The Chief Minister on Friday unveiled the logo of Krushi Odisha-2019 at the Secretariat here. Since Odisha occupies number one position in sweet potato cultivation, it has been chosen as the logo of the seminar.

Moreover, it is rich in Vitamin-A and also known as a disaster-relief crop which withstands both cyclone and drought.

About 18 countries have been requested through their Embassy to send delegations to participate in the State agriculture fair and address the appropriate technical sessions at the conference. Naveen had skipped the Baripada meet of Modi on January 5 as he was attending a State-level convention of SHGs at Puri the same day.