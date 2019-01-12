Colourful start to Malyabanta

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Festive fervour gripped Malkangiri with beginning of the three-day tribal jamboree, ‘Malyabanta Mahotsav here on Friday.

The festival was inaugurated by Tribal Welfare Minister, Ramesh Chandra Majhi at the DNK Ground. Addressing the gathering, he said the event has over the years provided a platform for the hidden talents of the tribal district and asked the Collector to organise the festival in a bigger scale from next year.

Collector Manish Agarwal said the festival not only provides a common platform to tribal folk to exhibit their talent, but also creates an ambience for better interaction among participants. Cultural troupes from West Bengal, Maharastra, Assam, Andhra pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha presented traditional folk dances on the occasion.

A five-day Pallishree Mela was also opened on the day. At least 203 stalls have been put up by ORMAS for the mela where artisans and traders from the State and outside are exhibiting their products.