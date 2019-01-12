Home States Odisha

Kansa’s tyranny begins

While Bhubaneswar Pradhan is performing the role of King Kansa, Ayush Birtia and Ashutosh Birtia have been selected to enact the role of Lord Krishna and Balaram respectively this year. 

Published: 12th January 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Folk artistes take out a cultural procession to mark beginning of Dhanu Yatra in Bargarh on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Curtains went up on the 70th Dhanu Yatra here on Friday with the coronation ceremony of demon king Kansa after dethroning of his father king Ugrasen from Mathura. The first day was also marked with the enactment of the wedding of king Kansa’s sister Devaki with Basudev.

A colourful cultural procession accompanied by folk dance and music by different cultural troupes reached the Kansa Durbar at Hatpada from Samaleswari temple where the coronation ceremony was enacted.

Later, Kansa moved around his kingdom atop a caparisoned elephant in a procession along with the newly-wedded couple when a divine voice warns him of his impending death at the hands of the eighth child born to the couple. After the warning, king Kansa puts Devaki and her husband Basudev in jail.

The day one saw the scene shifting from Ramji Mandir in Nayakpada where marriage of Devaki and Basudev was solemnised, dethroning and accession to the throne and imprisonment of the couple at the makeshift prison in Samaleswari Kalyan Mandap at Talipada. 

While Bhubaneswar Pradhan is performing the role of King Kansa, Ayush Birtia and Ashutosh Birtia have been selected to enact the role of Lord Krishna and Balaram respectively this year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp