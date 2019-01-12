Kansa’s tyranny begins

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Curtains went up on the 70th Dhanu Yatra here on Friday with the coronation ceremony of demon king Kansa after dethroning of his father king Ugrasen from Mathura. The first day was also marked with the enactment of the wedding of king Kansa’s sister Devaki with Basudev.

A colourful cultural procession accompanied by folk dance and music by different cultural troupes reached the Kansa Durbar at Hatpada from Samaleswari temple where the coronation ceremony was enacted.

Later, Kansa moved around his kingdom atop a caparisoned elephant in a procession along with the newly-wedded couple when a divine voice warns him of his impending death at the hands of the eighth child born to the couple. After the warning, king Kansa puts Devaki and her husband Basudev in jail.

The day one saw the scene shifting from Ramji Mandir in Nayakpada where marriage of Devaki and Basudev was solemnised, dethroning and accession to the throne and imprisonment of the couple at the makeshift prison in Samaleswari Kalyan Mandap at Talipada.

While Bhubaneswar Pradhan is performing the role of King Kansa, Ayush Birtia and Ashutosh Birtia have been selected to enact the role of Lord Krishna and Balaram respectively this year.