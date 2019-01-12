Man gets lifer for gang-rape, murder

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The District and Sessions Judge of Kendrapara on Friday sentenced a man to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life on charges of gang-rape and murder of a 22-year-old girl 12 years back.

The convict, 39-year-old Dilip Kumar Barik of Khamala village within Kendrapara Sadar police limits, had gang-raped and later strangulated the girl on September 12 2007 on the premises of a school at Atamula along with four other accused. Barik, along with Serei Mallick, Babuli Das, Saroj Jena and Prasant Jena then dumped the girl’s body in Govari river.

Barik’s four associates have been pronounced absconders by the police as they are on the run since the incident.

After his arrest, Dilip confessed to his crime during interrogation. On the basis of the post-mortem and forensic test reports, confession of the accused and deposition of 18 witnesses including the parents of the girl, the court convicted Barik, said Public Prosecutor Bhimsen Bhuyan.