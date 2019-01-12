Modi to launch slew of projects from Balangir

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone and inaugurate nine projects worth `1,545 crore during his visit to Balangir district on January 15.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Balangir-Bichhupali railway line and flag off a new train on the route. It is a part of Balangir-Khurda railway project which will link Howrah-Chennai main line from Khurda Road with Titlagarh-Sambalpur line from Balangir. He will also dedicate a multi-modal logistics park at Jharsuguda built at an estimated cost of `100 crore. The project has been carried out by the Container Corporation of India.

Informing this, East Coast Railway (ECoR) Chief PRO JP Mishra said the Prime Minster will inaugurate railway projects worth `1,510 crore and dedicate the much-awaited electrification project carried out on Jharsuguda-Vizianagaram and Sambalpur-Angul railway lines.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate doubling of 31.56 km railway lines from Barpali to Dunguripali and Balangir to Deogaon Road. A railway bridge over Nagavali river between Therubali and Singapur Road stations in Rayagada will also be inaugurated. The bridge was washed away in flood in July 2017, Mishra said.

This apart, the Prime Minister will lay foundation stone and launch various projects of External Affairs, HRD and Culture ministries. He will inaugurate six Passport Seva Kendras at Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Phulbani, Bargarh and Balangir bringing relief to thousands of people who are forced to visit the Regional Passport Office, Bhubaneswar for passport related services, officials said.

He will also inaugurate temples and monuments renovated by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Boudh and Balangir. These include Nilamadhav and Siddheswar temples at Gandharadi in Boudh, development works of Chausathi Yogini temple and group of monuments at Ranipur-Jharial in Balangir and Paschim Somnath temple.

Similarly, Modi will lay foundation stone for Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sonepur from Balangir. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan officials said currently there are 60 KVs with 52,984 students in the State. Construction of KV buildings at Aska, Rairangpur and Sambalpur will be completed shortly, they said.