Naveen writes to Centre for two HC benches

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the unrelenting agitation by people of the area demanding permanent High Court benches in Western and Southern Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday demanded an early decision in this regard.

“I would request you that an early decision regarding establishment of permanent benches of High Court in Western and Southern Odisha be taken by the Government of India to fulfil the aspiration of these regions,” the Chief Minister said in a letter to Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Stating that there is an overwhelming public demand for establishment of permanent benches of the High Court in Western and Southern Odisha as people are “persistently” agitating for the same, the Chief Minister said, “The agitations have often affected functioning of courts and other government offices in these regions.”

Referring to the letters written by him to the Centre on September 28, 2013, February 13, 2014 and September 5, 2018 on this issue, Naveen said, “There is more than adequate justification for establishment of permanent High Court benches in these regions.”

The Chief Minister said the State Government is aware of various decisions of the Supreme Court as well as the recommendations of Justice Jaswant Singh Commission for establishment of a bench of the High Court away from its principal seat. “It is also a fact that the Centre has the authority to decide about creation of separation benches of the High Court other than the principal seat,” he said.

Naveen said the State Government will provide all support for the purpose. “I would like to reaffirm the commitment of State Government that we will provide all requisite resources for establishment of HC benches in these areas,” he said.