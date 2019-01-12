New name for AHRCC

Home States Odisha

The Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) is all set to be renamed as Acharya Harihar Post-Graduate Institute of Cancer.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) is all set to be renamed as Acharya Harihar Post-Graduate Institute of Cancer. The decision was taken at the governing body meeting of AHRCC held here under the Chairmanship of Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena on Friday.
After an elaborate discussion, several important decisions were also taken for expansion and development of the leading cancer hospital of Eastern India to ensure better healthcare facilities and deal with rising inflow of patients.

As per the decision, around four acres of land, belonging Industry and General Administration (GA) Department adjacent to the hospital will be handed over for expansion of the premises of AHRCC to accommodate growing number of patients and setting up academic building, hostel for Resident Doctors, auditorium, library and examination Hall, among others.

It has also been decided to set up two Linear Accelerators (LINACs) and one Cobalt Radiotherapy Bunker to improve 24-hour emergency health service for cancer patients. The meeting also resolved to provide Positron Emission Tomography (PET), CT and MRI scan facilities on Public-Private Partnership mode soon.

“In continuance of the recently launched MCh courses in Surgical Oncology and Gynaecological Oncology, steps will be taken for starting PG courses in other departments at AHRCC soon,” said Jena. Besides, Tata Trust has been asked to prepare a master plan for development and upgradation of AHRCC, he added. Year Book-2017, published for the first time by AHRCC.

