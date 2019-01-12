‘Nothing new in CM letter’

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s letter to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanding establishment of High Court benches in Western and Southern Odisha has failed to impress the lawyers here.

The lawyers said there is nothing new in the letter and it is an attempt to evade the genuine demand of people of the region. Senior member of District Bar Association (DBA), Sambalpur, Sureswar Mishra said the Chief Minister had written a similar letter to the Union Law Minister on September 5.

In response, the Union Minister had sought a comprehensive proposal including name of place where the bench will function, the judgeship territory besides the consent of the HC. “However, the Chief Minister has not answered the Union Minister’s queries in his latest letter,” he said.