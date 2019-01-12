NSUI activists clash with cops

Home States Odisha

The protestors also attempted to jump barricades besides violating the request of police not to disrupt law and order.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Activists of State unit of NSUI clashed with police when they were stopped at Sishu Bhawan Square on the way to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence on Friday to protest alleged links of arrested con man Jyoti Ranjan Beuria with Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena. They also pelted stones, hurled eggs and tomatoes at police besides burning the effigies of Jena and Biju Chatra Janata Dal (BCJD) leader Chinmay Sahu. The protestors also attempted to jump barricades besides violating the request of police not to disrupt law and order.

“Forty protestors were taken into preventive custody from the spot,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu, adding six protestors have been arrested.

“Sub-inspector Stalin Kumar Biswal lodged a complaint in this regard at Capital police station, following which a case was registered,” a police officer said.

Beuria was arrested on December 31 for attempting to fraudulently encash `12.04 crore from a private bank. The accused, who was nabbed from Chandrasekharpur, was known for sporting chunky gold ornaments. Meanwhile, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch will probe the financial trail of Beuria.

