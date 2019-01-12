Home States Odisha

Odisha anganwadi workers get pay hike as pre-poll sops

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the honorarium of anganwadi workers has been enhanced to Rs 7,500 from Rs 6,000 per month while the mini-anganwadi workers would get Rs 5,375 instead of Rs 4,125.

Published: 12th January 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Anganwadi

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government Saturday announced a "special package" for 1.45 lakh anganwadi workers, helpers and mini-anganwadi workers, raising their monthly honorarium effective from October 2018 and increasing their disengagement years from 60 years to 62 years.

Announcing the pre-poll sops for them, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the honorarium of anganwadi workers has been enhanced to Rs 7,500 from Rs 6,000 per month while the mini-anganwadi workers would get Rs 5,375 instead of Rs 4,125.

Similarly, Patnaik said, the angwanwadi helpers will get Rs 3,750 per month against their earlier honorarium of Rs 3,000.

"The special package will have an additional burden of Rs 73.39 crore per annum on the state government," he said.

These categories of workers fall under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) of the Centre and their pay is shared, not equally, by both the the central and the state governments.

The burden of this raise would entirely be borne by the state government, Woman and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal said.

Samal said there were 62,171 anganwadi centres and 10,416 mini-anganwadi centres across the state engaged in different activities.

Patnaik also announced increase in the disengagement age of anganwadi workers, helpers and mini-anganwadi workers to 62 years from 60 years.

"At the time of exit at 62 years, an amount of Rs 20,000 will be paid to anganwadi workers, Rs 15,000 to min-angwanwadi workers and Rs 10,000 to anganwadi helpers as a measure of social security," the chief minister said.

Patnaik said 50 per cent posts of Anganwadi supervisors will now be filled up from among anganwadi workers.

The anganwadi workers, who form the backbone of ICDS network, will now be entitled to avail 15 days of vacation during pick summer/period of heat wave, Patnaik said.

He, however, said the key activities as prescribed by the government will continue during the period.

The exact dates of vacation will be notified keeping in view the prevailing condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha anganwadi workers pay hike pre-poll sop CM Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp