Odisha anganwadi workers get pay hike as pre-poll sops

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government Saturday announced a "special package" for 1.45 lakh anganwadi workers, helpers and mini-anganwadi workers, raising their monthly honorarium effective from October 2018 and increasing their disengagement years from 60 years to 62 years.

Announcing the pre-poll sops for them, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the honorarium of anganwadi workers has been enhanced to Rs 7,500 from Rs 6,000 per month while the mini-anganwadi workers would get Rs 5,375 instead of Rs 4,125.

Similarly, Patnaik said, the angwanwadi helpers will get Rs 3,750 per month against their earlier honorarium of Rs 3,000.

"The special package will have an additional burden of Rs 73.39 crore per annum on the state government," he said.

These categories of workers fall under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) of the Centre and their pay is shared, not equally, by both the the central and the state governments.

The burden of this raise would entirely be borne by the state government, Woman and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal said.

Samal said there were 62,171 anganwadi centres and 10,416 mini-anganwadi centres across the state engaged in different activities.

Patnaik also announced increase in the disengagement age of anganwadi workers, helpers and mini-anganwadi workers to 62 years from 60 years.

"At the time of exit at 62 years, an amount of Rs 20,000 will be paid to anganwadi workers, Rs 15,000 to min-angwanwadi workers and Rs 10,000 to anganwadi helpers as a measure of social security," the chief minister said.

Patnaik said 50 per cent posts of Anganwadi supervisors will now be filled up from among anganwadi workers.

The anganwadi workers, who form the backbone of ICDS network, will now be entitled to avail 15 days of vacation during pick summer/period of heat wave, Patnaik said.

He, however, said the key activities as prescribed by the government will continue during the period.

The exact dates of vacation will be notified keeping in view the prevailing condition.