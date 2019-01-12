Home States Odisha

PM Narendra Modi to visit Odisha's Balangir on January 15

PM Narendra Modi will participate in a function to unveil a series of Government of India projects worth Rs. 1,545 crores.

Published: 12th January 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 09:20 AM

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha's Balangir on January 15 and will participate in a function to unveil a series of Government of India projects worth Rs. 1,545 crores.

This is the Prime Minister's third visit to Odisha from the past month. On his first visit, to Khurdha in December, the Prime Minister launched Rs 14, 523 crore worth projects in the state and during his second visit on January 5, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 4,733 crores, taking the total amount of projects in Odisha to Rs. 20, 801 crores in the past month.

The Prime Minister will launch six Ministry of Railways projects, including the launch of 813 kilometres of electrified lines from Jharsuguda to Vizinagaram and Sambalpur to Angul. Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate a Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) Jharsuguda, which will facilitate Import/Export and Domestic Cargo, including Private Freight Traffic (PFT), and flag off a new train on the Balangir-Bichhupali route.

Other projects include laying the foundation stone for a permanent building at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Sonepur and will inaugurate new Passport Sewa Kendras at Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapur, Puri, Phulbani, Bargarh and Balangir.

Narendra Modi Odisha Balangir

