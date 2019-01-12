Home States Odisha

Rs 20K aid for deprived kids for PG studies

The State Government will provide financial assistance of `20,000 to children of under-privileged families to pursue higher education. 

Published: 12th January 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 05:18 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will provide financial assistance of `20,000 to children of under-privileged families to pursue higher education. Under this new financial assistance scheme, children will be provided aid to pursue graduate and PG courses.

Higher Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi on Friday said students belonging to categories such as HIV/AIDS affected family, parents suffering non-curable diseases, landless or homeless family, child of a single mother and women-headed families in case of non-earning spouse can avail the benefit under the scheme.

The students have to be enrolled for under-graduate and post-graduate courses on regular mode from recognised colleges, institutions and universities in the State. Besides, income from all sources of the family, to which the student belongs, should not exceed more than `1 lakh pa, he said.

Sethi said the new scheme will be limited to the duration of the course a student is pursuing and will be given each year till completion of the course. The assistance will be provided to the students through their bank accounts, he added.

