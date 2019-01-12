Schoolboy tries to bury friend alive for Rs 500

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a shocking incident, a school student, with help of two miscreants, tried to bury his friend alive at Zillanasi village in Kujang after the latter failed to give them money.

In a complaint lodged with police on Friday, the victim’s father alleged that Biswaranjan Behera alias Chandu along with two unidentified miscreants had threatened his son, 12-year-old Karnati Bira Das, to give them money on a daily basis. When he did not heed their warning, the trio tried to bury him alive at the cremation ground.

Karnati is a student of Class VII in Zillanasi Government High School, Tentulia Khamara. While returning from Zillanasi village after attending tuition classes on January 9, he was forcibly stopped by his friend Chandu, a Class VIII student of the same school, at an isolated place in Jayasankha along with two miscreants.

They gagged Karnati, took him on a motorcycle to the burial ground of Tikhiri village where they dug a big hole and buried him up to his neck. They did this as Karnati had failed to give them money which the trio had demanded.

When the trio threatened to kill him, a terrified Karnati promised to give them `500. The accused then released the boy and warned him against disclosing the matter to anyone. On Friday, Karnati stole `500 from his father’s pocket but was caught by one of his family members. On being questioned, the boy narrated his ordeal before his father.

Karnati’s father Kishore Das alleged that local miscreants have engaged innocent school-going children in collection of money. The incident has sparked panic among parents and guardians of the area.

Kujang IIC Dillip Sahu said police have detained Chandu for interrogation and further investigation is on.

The incident comes close on the heels of a protest by students of the same school against constant harassment and eve-teasing of girls by local miscreants. On Monday, hundreds of students of Zillanasi Government High School had walked out of classrooms alleging that some anti-socials are stalking girls on the way to school and harassing them on daily basis.