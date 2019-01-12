Student among 8 held for snatching mobile phones

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday arrested eight persons, including an engineering student, for snatching. The miscreants are Tushar Ranjan Pradhan, the engineering student and his associates Nirendra Bahadur, Rabindra Tiria, Laxmidhar Behera, Liku Panda, Babloo Sahu, Santosh Nayak and Dipu Singh. Pradhan and one of his aides had snatched the mobile phone of Debidutta Samal in Saheed Nagar on January 7, following which police registered a case the next day.

Saheed Nagar Police later arrested Pradhan, Bahadur, Tiria and Behera, who revealed about other associates. Accordingly, police nabbed Panda, Sahu, Nayak and Singh. Saheed Nagar police registered one case each against Panda, Sahu, Nayak and Singh last year for similar offences.

Police also recovered 25 stolen mobile phones and one gold chain from them along with three motorcycles.

“The gang members used to snatch mobile phones from Saheed Nagar, Acharya Vihar and Mancheswar areas. They were produced before a court here on Friday,” Saheed Nagar police station Inspector-in-charge Padmanava Pradhan said. Police said the miscreants used to snatch mobile phones whenever they needed money.