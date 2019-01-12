Home States Odisha

Student among 8 held for snatching mobile phones

Police on Friday arrested eight persons, including an engineering student, for snatching.

Published: 12th January 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday arrested eight persons, including an engineering student, for snatching. The miscreants are Tushar Ranjan Pradhan, the engineering student and his associates Nirendra Bahadur, Rabindra Tiria, Laxmidhar Behera, Liku Panda, Babloo Sahu, Santosh Nayak and Dipu Singh. Pradhan and one of his aides had snatched the mobile phone of Debidutta Samal in Saheed Nagar on January 7, following which police registered a case the next day.

Saheed Nagar Police later arrested Pradhan, Bahadur, Tiria and Behera, who revealed about other associates. Accordingly, police nabbed Panda, Sahu, Nayak and Singh. Saheed Nagar police registered one case each against Panda, Sahu, Nayak and Singh last year for similar offences.
Police also recovered 25 stolen mobile phones and one gold chain from them along with three motorcycles.

“The gang members used to snatch mobile phones from Saheed Nagar, Acharya Vihar and Mancheswar areas. They were produced before a court here on Friday,” Saheed Nagar police station Inspector-in-charge Padmanava Pradhan said. Police said the miscreants used to snatch mobile phones whenever they needed money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp