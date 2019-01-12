Women Cong threatens to gherao Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress (OPMC) will gherao the Assembly during its Budget Session protesting against the gross neglect of women in Odisha and rising crime against them.

Announcing this here on Friday, president of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) Sushmita Dev said rising incidents of violence against women in Odisha is a matter of grave concern.

Talking to mediapersons after the state executive meeting of the OPMC here, she alleged that though a number of schemes are being launched for women, nothing is being done actually for them.

Stating that there has been no rise in the income level of women in Odisha during the last 15 years, Dev alleged that the State Government has not taken any step to provide opportunity to girl children particularly in rural areas to pursue higher education. A majority of girl children in rural areas have left their education at high school level, she said.

Alleging that the rate of women trafficking in tribal areas of the State has gone up alarmingly, Dev said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcement to give respect to women (Ma ku Samman) has remained a slogan only. Replying to a question on the campaign launched by the Chief Minister for 33 per cent reservation of women in Parliament and state assemblies for which he has sought support from all political parties, she said, “Before seeking support from the political parties, the Chief Minister should have a look at his ministry and the number of women he has inducted in his ministry and their number in the Assembly.”

President of OPMC Sumitra Jena said a memorandum will be submitted to the Governor on the Pipili gangrape and murder case demanding resignation of the Chief Minister over the issue. “We have decided to stage a statewide demonstration against the growing crime against women in Odisha,” she said.

NCW’s ability to protect women rights questioned

Bhubaneswar: All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) on Friday questioned the ability of National Commission for Women (NCW) to protect the interest of women. The women wing of Congress raised the issue a day after NCW issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his ‘misogynistic’ remark against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Without taking any name, AIMC president Sushmita Dev criticised the NCW chairperson and alleged that she is acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and giving the panel a ‘bad name’.

“What is @rahulgandhi trying to imply with his misogynistic statement- “Ek mahila say kaha meri raksha kiijiye.”? Does he think women are weak? The irony- calling an accomplished defence minister of the largest democracy a weak person.” NCW chief Rekha Sharma had tweeted. Stating that she (Sharma) is not capable of holding the post of NCW chairperson, Dev said, “She is giving a bad name to the entire women community,” Dev added.