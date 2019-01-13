BJP seeks Patro’s ouster over MSP, mandi shortage 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday targeted Cooperation Minister Surya Narayan Patro for asserting that paddy procurement is going on smoothly when farmers across the State are crying foul over shortage of mandis (paddy procurement centres) and non-payment of minimum support price.With Patro daring the opposition that he will resign from the Ministry if they prove their allegations, BJP asked the Minister to find out what is happening in his home district of Ganjam.

Stepping up the attack on Patro, State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty said the Minister is trying to cover up his failure when serious irregularities in paddy procurement have been reported in the media regularly.Referring to one media report that a farmer of Khallikote block of Ganjam district was allegedly assaulted by ruling BJD workers for asking for MSP, Mohanty said local police is not initiating action against the accused persons despite filing of a complaint by the victim.

The plight of the farmers did not end there. His family has been boycotted by the villagers who are supporters of the ruling party, he said. “Acute shortage of mandis, non-payment of MSP, price cut for 4 to 5 kg per quintal of paddy are the common problems everywhere. There is nothing to prove as media reports galore on a daily basis,” Mohanty said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talks of 3Ts (teamwork, transparency and technology) to improve governance in the State, but transparency is under threat from the actions of Cooperation Department, he said.Demanding action against Patro for his failure to ensure MSP to farmers, Mohanty urged the Chief Minister to sack the Minister, failing which the BJP will be forced to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence.

On shortage of market yards for paddy procurement, the BJP leader said the State Government had decided to open 3,282 paddy procurement centres across the State for kharif marketing season 2018-19.

So far, only 2,677 paddy procurement centres have been opened and 2,130 primary agriculture societies against 2,582 societies have been engaged.The State Government should explain why the remaining paddy procurement centres have not been operationalised despite farmers demand for more such centres.