Coal mining hit for 2nd day in Talcher  

Mining and transportation of coal remained paralysed here as the strike by Talcher Surakshya Manch entered its second day on Saturday.

Published: 13th January 2019

By Express News Service

TALCHER : Mining and transportation of coal remained paralysed here as the strike by Talcher Surakshya Manch entered its second day on Saturday.The Manch resorted to indefinite agitation stopping coal production and dispatch from all the eight open cast mines located in Talcher over their 16-point charter of demands. The strike was peaceful and it will continue till the demands are fulfilled, said Manch president Murali Sahu.

“Our coal stock has gone down to below four lakh tonne in the last two days. If the supply is not resumed, we may face coal crisis which will force us to regulate power generation,” said a top official of NTPC Kaniha plant. Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal said, “We are watching the situation and trying to end the blockade as soon as possible.

We have assured them that their demands have been taken up at appropriate forum to be met as per the law.”An MCL officials said the strike is a setback to its effort to reach the targeted coal production of the company, which is fixed at 162 tonne. 

