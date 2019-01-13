Home States Odisha

Conviction rate still remains low  

 An alarmingly low rate of conviction of different crimes has cast a shadow on the efficiency of police investigation in the district.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  An alarmingly low rate of conviction of different crimes has cast a shadow on the efficiency of police investigation in the district. It stood at an abysmally low 17 per cent in 2018. According to district police data, total 1,970 cases of various crimes were disposed of in 2018. Of 1,970 cases, 1,635 accused have been acquitted due to lack of evidence and other reasons, while culprits were convicted in 335 cases. 

However, the conviction rate in murder cases has touched a high of 52 per cent. Of 29 murder cases, 15 ended in conviction while 14 closed in acquittal and two cases were compromised.This was informed during a meeting of public prosecutors at the District Police Office chaired by Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Crime Branch Santosh Kumar Upadhyay on Saturday.

The police also shared data related to conviction in various crimes against women. These included rape, dowry death, molestation, sexual harassment and cruelty by husband. Out of 21 sexual assault cases, only six ended in conviction while 15 cases closed in acquittal. Serious concern was raised at the meeting over the data on rape conviction.

Appreciating the Public Prosecutors (PPs) and Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs) for their efforts in speeding up the prosecution in the district, Upadhyay said more cadre-based PPS and APPS need to be posted in all districts to increase the conviction rate.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, he said in order to bring down the workload of overburdened officers and ensure fast investigation of petty criminal cases, the State Government has allowed qualified graduate constables and criminal intelligence havildars to investigate offences which lead to imprisonment of less than three years. The Government approved the proposal sent to it by Odisha Police in January last year, he added.

“Stress is being given to speed up investigation process in POCSO-related cases in the district. Besides, we have improved the infrastructure at forensic science lab to expedite the process,” he said.The ADG also assured the Government lawyers to release their pending dues soon. Earlier, Upadhyay had visited Kamakshyanagar for an inspection. On the occasion, the Government lawyers and Public Prosecutors were felicitated by Upadhyay. SP Santosh Kumar Nayak was present. 

Comments

