Doc robbed by ‘fake’ patients  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Four dacoits impersonating as patients robbed a doctor of cash and gold ornaments in Nabarangpur district on Friday. The miscreants arrived at the house of Pradeep Praharaj at Indravati village late in the night and told him that one of them required immediate medical attention.

Praharaj allowed them to come in and when he sat down to treat the fake patient, the three other armed dacoits caught hold of him. They then looted `40,000 cash and 50 grams of gold ornaments from the doctor’s house. After they fled, Praharaj reported the matter to Kathiguda Police.