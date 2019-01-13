Fisherman dies in Coast Guard firing

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/PARADIP : A marine fisherman was killed in firing by Coast Guard personnel in the prohibited waters of Gahiramatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Mayadhar Mallick, a native of Narayanapur village under Simulia police limits of Balasore district.

Coast Guard Commandant of Paradip Bhutanath Mahato said, two Coast Guard ships during patrolling off Gahiramatha coast sighted a suspicious vessel at 9.20 pm on Friday. On seeing the Coast Guard, the trawler started to flee. The Coast Guard ships tried to stop the boat by using loud hailers, search light and VHF. Instead of stopping, the boat made evasive manoeuvres and during the process, rammed the ship.

“Our ships had to resort to fire warning shots in the air and across the bows to stop the fishing boat. After managing to stop the suspect boat, the Coast Guard personnel found that a fisherman had sustained gunshot injuries,” Mahato said. Mallick was brought to harbour by CG ship and admitted to the Paradip Port Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Paradip police have seized the body and sent it to local hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Sumant Biswal, general secretary of All Odisha Fish Producers Federation and secretary of Odisha Fish Trawler Owners’ Association said, the marine sanctuary was not properly demarcated by Forest officials by deploying floating buoys which is leading to such incidents.

“Due to non-demarcation, Forest and Coast Guard officials arrest many fishermen on the charges of fishing in the sanctuary as they enter the demarcated areas inadvertently for fishing every year,” he added.In 2014, Sk Akbar (32), a fisherman of Sailendranagar village of Kendrapara was shot dead by forest guards. Similarly in 2006, Bikash Das of Kharinashi village had also been gunned down near Gahiramatha marine sanctuary.