Home States Odisha

Fisherman dies in Coast Guard firing

A marine fisherman was killed in firing by Coast Guard personnel in the prohibited waters of Gahiramatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district on Friday night.

Published: 13th January 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/PARADIP : A marine fisherman was killed in firing by Coast Guard personnel in the prohibited waters of Gahiramatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Mayadhar Mallick, a native of Narayanapur village under Simulia police limits of Balasore district. 

Coast Guard Commandant of Paradip Bhutanath Mahato said, two Coast Guard ships during patrolling off Gahiramatha coast sighted a suspicious vessel at 9.20 pm on Friday. On seeing the Coast Guard, the trawler started to flee. The Coast Guard ships tried to stop the boat by using loud hailers, search light and VHF. Instead of stopping, the boat made evasive manoeuvres and during the process, rammed the ship.

“Our ships had to resort to fire warning shots in the air and across the bows to stop the fishing boat. After managing to stop the suspect boat, the Coast Guard personnel found that a fisherman had sustained gunshot injuries,” Mahato said. Mallick was brought to harbour by CG ship and admitted to the Paradip Port Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Paradip police have seized the body and sent it to local hospital for post-mortem. 
Meanwhile, Sumant Biswal, general secretary of All Odisha Fish Producers Federation and secretary of Odisha Fish Trawler Owners’ Association said, the marine sanctuary was not properly demarcated by Forest officials by deploying floating buoys which is leading to such incidents.

“Due to non-demarcation, Forest and Coast Guard officials arrest many fishermen on the charges of fishing in the sanctuary as they enter the demarcated areas inadvertently for fishing every year,”  he added.In 2014, Sk Akbar (32), a fisherman of Sailendranagar village of Kendrapara was shot dead by forest guards. Similarly in 2006, Bikash Das of Kharinashi village had also been gunned down near Gahiramatha marine sanctuary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp