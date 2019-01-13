Home States Odisha

Koraput panel for HC bench meets Naveen

Members of the joint action committee for establishment of High Court bench in undivided Koraput district met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Saturday over the demand.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the joint action committee for establishment of High Court bench in undivided Koraput district met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Saturday over the demand.
More than 100 members of the committee, who met the Chief Minister at Naveen Nivas, maintained tat the undivided Koraput district fulfilled all the guidelines as per Jaswant Singh Committee for setting up a permanent bench of the High Court in the area.

The Chief Minister informed the members that he has already written to Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to take steps for setting up HCC benches in Western and Southern Odisha. He said all infrastructural facilities will be provided by the State Government to set up HC benches.

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Chandra Sarathi Behera, Opposition chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati, legislators from Koraput district Prafulla Pangi and Chadrasekhar Majhi, Koraput district observer of BJD Pranab Prakash Das, member, State Planning Board Iswar Panigrahi, two lawyers nominated by lawyers  association Sisir Kumar Mishra and Anup Kumar Patra were present.

