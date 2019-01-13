Home States Odisha

Minor student delivers baby in tribal residential school hostel in Odisha

The 14-year-old girl was a student in 'Seva Ashram High School'  in Kandhamal district which is run by the SC and ST development department of Odisha.

Published: 13th January 2019 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Childbirth, Pregnancy

Representational image

By PTI

PHULBANI (ODISHA): A minor student of a state-run tribal residential school in Odisha's Kandhamal district delivered a baby girl in her hostel, prompting the authorities to disengage six of its employees on Sunday.

The 14-year-old girl, a student of class eight, delivered the baby in the school hostel on Saturday night, Kandhamal District Welfare Officer (DWO), Charulata Mallick said.

The school 'Seva Ashram High School' at Daringibadi in Kandhamal district is run by the SC and ST development department of Odisha. The student and her newborn were admitted to a local hospital, where their condition is stated to be normal.

Two matrons, two cook-cum-attendants, a lady supervisor and auxiliary nurse midwifery of the institute were disengaged from service for dereliction of duty, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kandhamal teen pregnancy Odisha teen childbirth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp