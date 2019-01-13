Naveen sops for anganwadi workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to bolster his pro-women image ahead of the forthcoming elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a special package for 1.45 lakh anganwadi workers, mini-anganwadi workers and helpers.

The decision on the package was taken at a high level meeting presided by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat here. The package includes hike in honorarium and extension of disengagement age from 60 to 62 years. The increased honorarium will be effective from October 1, 2018. The special package will have an additional burden of `73.79 crore per annum on the state exchequer.

Announcing the sops, the Chief Minister said the honorarium of anganwadi workers has been enhanced to `7,500 from `6,000 per month while the mini-anganwadi workers would get `5,375 instead of `4,125. Similarly, the anganwadi helpers will get `3,750 per month against their earlier honorarium of `3,000.

“At the time of exit at 62 years, an amount of `20,000 will be paid to anganwadi workers, `15,000 to mini-anganwadi workers and `10,000 to anganwadi helpers as a measure of social security,” he said. The Chief Minister said the anganwadi workers, mini-anganwadi workers and helpers will also be entitled for a vacation of 15 days annually during peak summer.

He, however, said key activities as prescribed by the Government will continue during the period. The exact dates of the summer vacation will be notified keeping in view the prevailing condition. He said 50 per cent posts of anganwadi supervisors will now be filled up from among anganwadi workers.

These categories of workers come under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) of the Centre and their pay is shared, not equally, by both the the Centre and the State governments. The burden of this raise would entirely be borne by the State Government, Woman and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal told mediapersons.Samal said there are 62,171 anganwadi centres and 10,416 mini-anganwadi centres across the State are engaged in different activities.