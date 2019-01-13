Home States Odisha

Niranjan’s full package for farmers

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Saturday promised loan waiver, solar pump sets free of cost and financial assistance to farmers if the Congress is voted to power in the 2019 Assembly elections.Addressing ‘Krushak Jagaran Samabesh’, organised by Bari Congress Committee at  Bari block on Saturday, Niranjan said his party will extend financial assistance to farmers for full five-year term to sustain their agriculture.

The Congress, he further said, will also provide solar pumps to all the farmers free of cost so that they would be able to irrigate their farm land saving the fuel bill, thus stabilising their economic condition.
Niranjan alleged that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is trying to fool the farmers  through the recently launched KALIA scheme keeping in mind the coming general elections.

More than 5,000 Congress workers, most of them farmers from across 29 panchayats of the block, attended the meeting. State party working president Chiranjib Biswal, AICC secretary Rudra Raju, former PCC president Jayadev Jena and District Congress Committee president Manoj Kumar Rout attended the meeting.

