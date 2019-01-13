Home States Odisha

OMV staff face public ire  

The staff of Odisha Motor Vehicle Department (OMVD) faced criticism for pasting posters of KALIA scheme in Salepur town.

Staff of OMVD pasting a poster of KALIA scheme on an auto-rickshaw on State Highway on Saturday

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The staff of Odisha Motor Vehicle Department (OMVD) faced criticism for pasting posters of KALIA scheme in Salepur town.According to sources, after finding a group of enforcement personnel of OMVD squad engaged in stopping public carriers and pasting posters highlighting KALIA scheme on the Cuttack-Kendrapara State Highway near Thana Chhak on Friday, a group of locals started recording the act on their mobile phones.

As the OMVD personnel resisted the recording, an argument ensued. While OMVD staff threatened to lodge complaint for restraining them from performing their duties, locals sought their identity.

When they identified themselves as OMVD staff, people charged them saying, “We have never seen you conducting enforcement against overloading, rash driving, driving licence defaulters and vehicle fitness, though accidents are increasing on the highway.” When the locals insisted on highlighting the issue, five to six personnel disappeared from the spot.Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) avoided to comment on the matter.

Focus on KALIA at PEETHA camp
Bhubaneswar: The State Government will focus on addressing the grievances of farmers on ‘KALIA’ scheme in the upcoming PEETHA camps at Gram Panchayat level. The camps will be organised from January 15 to 20 where all components of KALIA will be taken up for discussion. Cooperation Department officials said IEC programme on the scheme will be launched in the camps for effective dissemination of information regarding benefits of the scheme.

The designated GP Nodal Officer will be the main coordinator of IEC programme, they said. The nodal officers will coordinate with Panchayat Executive Officer and other functionaries of PEETHA camp for distribution of education and communication materials on the scheme. PEETHA (People’s Empowerment-Enabling Transparency and Accountability of Odisha Initiatives) camps are being organised at Gram Panchayat level every month to popularise government schemes.

