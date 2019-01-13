‘Poda chicken’ sells like hot cakes at fair

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The aroma of ‘Poda’ chicken and mutton at Sisir Saras here has been attracting food lovers to the stall in droves. The Keonjhar famous delicacy has helped Jagruti Women Self Help Group, which is selling these dishes, earn a revenue of `16 lakh in just eight days.Officials of the organising body Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) said, the SHG has earned the highest revenue among all the participants at the 10-day fair. Apart from baked chicken and mutton, Hyderabad biryani being sold by Ambika Women SHG is also a crowd puller. The SHG has made a business of `9.31 lakh so far, the officials said.

The officials said overall collections at Sisir Saras fair this year, so far, stands `14 crore, bypassing last year’s record. It is also expected to cross its business target of `15 crore to touch `16 crore by the end of the festival, on January 14.Apart from food, there is also huge demand for Odisha handloom and handicraft products as well as garments of Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir at the event. Rural producers and artisans from 23 states have set up stalls at the fair.