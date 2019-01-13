Rahul meet shifted from Cuttack to Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Putting to rest speculations over the venue for public meeting of AICC president Rahul Gandhi during his Odisha visit on January 25, Congress on Saturday announced that the location has been shifted from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar.Announcing this here on Saturday, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said two places, including Tamando ground, have been identified.

Finalisation of the venue has posed a challenge, as Congress alleged that the ruling BJD has intentionally kept all the major venues booked in advance till March.Niranjan said Rahul will be in the Capital from 10 am to 5 pm on January 25. He, however, did not clarify as to why the venue was shifted from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar.

Besides holding a public meeting, the Congress president will also meet farmers, civil society members, officials of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and intellectuals, he said.Asked whether Rahul will interact with party workers ahead of general elections, Niranjan said, “Party is not sure whether a separate session with party workers can be organised in view of Rahul’s tight schedule.” The OPCC president said Congress president will arrive on another visit to the State in February during which he is likely to tour some districts in Southern and Western Odisha.

Congress leaders and workers in Odisha are looking forward to Rahul’s visit to galvanise the organisation to take on the ruling BJD and BJP in the general elections. Besides, the back-to-back visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah has also put pressure on State Congress leadership to take immediate measures to keep the party in contention in elections. The Congress is out of power in Odisha since 2000. It now has 15 members in the State Assembly.