Railways yet to get 3000 acre for Khurda-Balangir project

Odisha Government is yet to hand over around 3,000 acre of land to the Railways for the ongoing Khurda-Balangir railway line project.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government is yet to hand over around 3,000 acre of land to the Railways for the ongoing Khurda-Balangir railway line project. Most of these land patches are private and forest land which the State Government has failed to acquire and hand over to the Railways so far.According to the East Coast Railway (ECoR), the State Government has made available 613 acre in Boudh, 81.25 acre in Sonepur and 200.83 acre in Balangir. However, the Railways require additional 2,954.63 acre including 327.93 acre in Nayagarh, 2059.43 acre in Boudh, 528.31 acre in Sonepur and 38.96 acre in Balangir which the State Government is yet to provide.

While the total length of Khurda-Balangir rail line is 289 km, work has been completed only on 66 km from Khurda Road to Nayagarh and 15 km from Balangir to Bichhupali. The Balangir-Bichhupali line will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15.Sources said the long-awaited project is moving at a snail’s pace due to delay in land acquisition. 

The State Government had sanctioned `159 crore towards land acquisition compensation for Dasapalla-Balangir segment. However, land acquisition process for this stretch is yet to be completed.
The State Government, which signed a fresh memorandum of understanding with the Railways on July 20, 2015 to carry out the project work of Khurda-Balangir rail line, has set a deadline of 2021 to complete the project. 

It has also agreed to take up the project on a cost sharing basis and assured to bear the total cost towards land acquisition and 50 per cent towards construction under the project. The delay in land acquisition process has now raised doubts on timely implementation of the project. The project cost has already escalated two-fold to `2,350 crore due to delay in its implementation by 20 years.

The officials of ECoR said from Dasapalla to Bichhupali, the work will be carried out in public private partnership (PPP) mode and they were waiting for the land to be handed over by the State Government on this stretch.Commerce and Transport Minister Nrusingh Charan Sahu couldn’t be reached for comments on the issue.

