Stoppage at Deogaon demanded again  

BALANGIR: Members of Deogaon Nagarik Committee have renewed their demand for stoppage of all Express trains at Deogaon railway station. They have decided to stage a stir over the demand during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Balangir on January 15.

Last year, a delegation from Deogaon had met the DRM of East Coast Railway in Sambalpur and demanded halt of Express trains at Deogaon. The DRM had assured the delegation that Tapaswini Express will have a stoppage at Deogaon while a proposal for stoppage of Puri-Durg and Titlagarh-Howrah Express trains will be sent to the authorities concerned for approval.

Earlier, people had staged an agitation jointly organised by Deogaon Nagarik Committee and Deogaon Traders’ Union over the issue. Deogaon Nagarik Committee president Sashi Bhusan Sahu said though Deogaon is an important area, yet no Express trains halt there. “The passengers either have to go to Balangir or Titilagarh to board the Express trains. We had requested the railway authorities to look into our demand but it has not been fulfilled so far, “ he said.