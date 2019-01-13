Home States Odisha

Students to man traffic posts 

 The Students Traffic Volunteers Scholarship scheme was launched in Jeypore town by Koraput Police on Saturday.

Published: 13th January 2019 02:41 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  The Students Traffic Volunteers Scholarship scheme was launched in Jeypore town by Koraput Police on Saturday.After a month-long training, as many as 60 student traffic volunteers will be deployed across the town to assist policemen in traffic management. The initiative aims at overcoming shortage of traffic personnel and allowing students to be self-sufficient. 

Around 100 students of Vikram Deb College and Jeypore Women’s College had applied for the scheme and 60 of them were selected in the first phase. They will be paid `100 per day for a minimum of three hours of duty. In subsequent months, the scheme will be launched in other parts of the district.

Hit by severe staff shortage, Jeypore Police has been struggling to effectively manage the increasing traffic on the roads along with keeping a check on violations like overspeeding, drunken driving, helmet and seatbelt issues, etc. Recently, the local PRIs had urged the Home Department to appoint more traffic constables.

Koraput SP, KV Singh said student volunteers have been hired to help the traffic cops in dealing with the situation. They will work for 15 days in a month and also create traffic awareness among the youth.

