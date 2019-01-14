Home States Odisha

Advanced safety system at Bhubaneswar airport on cards

As part of the system, Multilateration (MLat) sensors will be installed at 16 locations for air traffic surveillance.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) will soon be installed at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here to provide services to aircraft under all weather conditions. BPIA officials said a Netherlands-based firm will install the system by September this year. Experts had carried out a survey at the airport in this regard in December last year. A-SMGCS comprises a combination of systems that provide services to aircraft to maintain the required level of safety at airports. 

A-SMGCS will display a representation of the actual traffic on a screen at the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower which will be independent of visibility conditions and the air traffic controller’s line of sight. “A-SMGCS will help the air traffic controller to prevent collision between aircraft, especially during conditions when visual contact cannot be maintained. The system will also support in management of air traffic expeditiously,” a BPIA official said.

As part of the system, Multilateration (MLat) sensors will be installed at 16 locations for air traffic surveillance. “MLat sensors will be installed for ground surveillance and to monitor arrival and departure of traffic,” said BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota.In response to a signal from one of the MLat sensors, the aircraft transponder will transmit a reply that will be received and processed by all the MLat sites. The MLat sensors can also receive and process aircraft GPS position from their Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) transmissions. “The sensors will allow accurate determination of the aircraft position,” Hota said. 

A-SMGCS will be installed at a cost of `25 crore, informed sources in BPIA.
Besides, a new taxiway will also be constructed at BPIA to facilitate aircraft take-off in a short interval of time. “Now, the aircraft have to go to the end of the runway for take-off. But once the taxiway is ready, the aircraft will approach the runway as soon as another lands,” said the BPIA Director said. As of now, BPIA has 49 scheduled flight operations daily. Officials said the taxiway will at least double the per hour handling capacity of the airport after the taxiway becomes operational.

