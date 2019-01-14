Coal shortage  at NTPC plant in Odisha  

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Officials of NTPC Kaniha have voiced concern over its depleting stock due to economic blockade by Talcher Surakshya Manch for the last three days. The strike, which entered the third day on Sunday, has paralysed production in all the eight coal mines and blocked despatch at Talcher. So far, no initiative has been taken by the State and Central governments to end the blockade.

The officials said coal transport through rail to the 3,000 MW NTPC plant has been affected badly.

Meanwhile, the power station is managing to generate its full capacity to meet the grid demand with the available coal stock. The situation cannot last long and generation would be substantially reduced or even outages may become necessary if the strike continues for long.