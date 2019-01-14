Congress’ Jharsuguda MLA to join BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) and Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das is all set to join the ruling BJD, giving a jolt to the State Congress ahead of the General Elections, Though the date is yet to be finalised, Das is likely to cross over to BJD on January 24, a day before the visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Odisha on January 25.

Talks in political circles over Das joining BJD is nothing new and the Jharsuguda legislator had himself clarified that he will contest the next elections on a Congress ticket. However, there has been a fresh round of speculation over his future course of action after he told a private television channel that people of Jharsuguda want him to contest on a BJD ticket. Das had taken the opinion of people of his constituency last month by organising workers’ conferences at several places where the response to his questions was positive.

Though Das never joined the dissident group in Congress, his proximity to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his access to the third floor (Chief Minister’s office) has been a cause of worry for the party leadership.

Besides, sources said Das is feeling left out from the party’s core decision making process as he has not been made a member of some crucial committees. With Das eventually deciding to quit Congress, some more party legislators are also likely to follow suit. Sources said the BJD leadership has already sent feelers to some pro-ruling party Congress legislators to get their response.