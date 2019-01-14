Expectant mother dies as ambulance reaches late in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In an unfortunate incident, an expectant mother died on way to hospital as the ambulance failed to reach her house on time.The incident took place at Kansa village under Nilagiri block of Balasore district on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Basanti Nayak, wife of Sanjay Nayak. Basanti complained of labour pain at 7 pm following which Sanjay immediately called 102 and 108 ambulance services.

But neither 102 nor 108 ambulance reached the village despite repeated calls. She had to endure the unbearable labour pain for three hours before 108 ambulance reached the village at around 10.30 am and carried her to Nilagiri sub-divisional hospital. The doctors there declared her brought dead.

Sanjay alleged that the death of his wife was due to delay in arrival of ambulance. An Asha worker said she and Sanjay repeatedly called 102 and 108 services but there was no response. A 108 later responded to the call and reached the village after three hours resulting in the death of the woman, she said.

Umakanta Nayak, the vendor of 102 service, said the service at Nilagiri, Iswarpur and Barahampur within Nilagiri block was discontinued on November 5 as the bills were not cleared by the authorities concerned. Sources said 108 service in Nilagiri has not been functioning for the last two months due to a technical glitch.